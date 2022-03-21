An early look at the role of law enforcement

The Orleans/Niagara BOCES’ Niagara Career and Technical Education Center’s school resource officer, Deputy Michelle Ohar, made a guest appearance in the Early Childhood Education class.
Deputy Ohar and fellow Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Maggliazo stopped in Laura Koeppel’s program for their preschool’s Police and Firefighters theme week. They talked to the preschoolers about their role in the community and showed them a patrol car with lights and horn in action.
Early Childhood Education staff thanked Deputy Ohar and Deputy Maggliazo for not only what they do to keep our community safe, but spending time with their students.
