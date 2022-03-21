An early look at the role of law enforcement

Back row: Deputy Tyler Maggliazo, Aria Croff, Kiana Neal (Starpoint), Dawn Winkelmann (preschool supervisor) and SRO Deputy Michelle Ohar. Front row: Cassidy Dzielski (North Tonawanda), Charlotte Tinder, Liberty Rosky (Lewiston-Porter), Nick DeFelice, Ava Krasewski, Ruby Darrow and Lucy Mahoney.

The Orleans/Niagara BOCES’ Niagara Career and Technical Education Center’s school resource officer, Deputy Michelle Ohar, made a guest appearance in the Early Childhood Education class.

Deputy Ohar and fellow Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Maggliazo stopped in Laura Koeppel’s program for their preschool’s Police and Firefighters theme week. They talked to the preschoolers about their role in the community and showed them a patrol car with lights and horn in action. 

Early Childhood Education staff thanked Deputy Ohar and Deputy Maggliazo for not only what they do to keep our community safe, but spending time with their students.

