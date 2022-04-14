On the Superintendent’s Conference Day on March 18, the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District hosted a full-scale emergency training and active shooter drill at Colonial Village Elementary School and Tuscarora Elementary School.
The training exercise included approximately 70 members of law enforcement and first responders from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Niagara County Emergency Services, the Lewiston Police Department, Border Patrol/Department of Homeland Security, New York State Police, Lewiston #1 and #2 Fire Companies, Niagara Active Fire Company, Tri-Community Ambulance and Mercy EMS.
School Superintendent Daniel Ljiljanich, administrators, staff and invited observers were walked through the exercise by Lewiston Police Department Chief Frank Previte during the drill as he explained tactics and responses of the responders. Afterwards there was a debriefing for the participants and observers.
“Our district is so fortunate to be able to partner with dedicated first responders who regularly devote their time to make our schools safer places for our students, staff and community,” said Ljiljanich.
