A lesson in security and law enforcement

The Security and Law Enforcement seniors at the Niagara Career and Technical Education (NCTEC) Center recently got their security guard certification. As part of her lesson plan, teacher Amber Croff asked the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino team to give a presentation at the center and what the occupation of a security officer actually entails.
Steven McCarthy, director of security operations, and a 2014 graduate, and Nicholas Tobey gave the presentation. Tobey has been with the casino for about three years. He explained that he loves his job as a full-time security supervisor. Tobey says he loves that there is always something to learn and always something to do be advance yourself. When asked what advice he would give the students in their seats now he stated, "Whatever you think you want to do, you can do it so just go for it."
Croff thanked the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino for all they do for the Security and Law Enforcement Program at NCTEC.
“They will return this month to assist with our job interview process," she said. "The casino employs many of our students after graduation. We are very grateful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.