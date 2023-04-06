CORRECTS STUDY FROM COAL USE GOING UP TO THE POTENTIAL GOING UP DUE TO MORE PLANTS - FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The potential to burn coal for electricity, cement, steel and other uses went up in 2022 despite global promises to phase down the fuel that's the biggest source of planet-warming gases in the atmosphere, a report late Wednesday, April 5, 2023, found. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)