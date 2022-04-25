Solar power is a critical part of the country’s and New York State’s plan for combatting global climate change, and in Niagara County it has sparked a set of important local debates. Starting last autumn, a diverse group of local citizens formed the Niagara County Citizens Study Group on Solar Power to look more deeply into the issues involved. They reviewed hundreds of pages of material, interviewed public officials from a variety of perspectives, spoke to some of the companies involved in local projects, and spoke to citizens with different points of view.
A product of that work is Solar Know-How, a five-part series produced by the group that begins running today in the Union-Sun & Journal. The series looks into solar projects in development in Niagara County and relays the group's findings on best practices in the siting, design and community accommodation of projects. The series is offered with the aim of making local decision making about solar power as informed and well-grounded in fact as possible.
The members of the Citizens Study Group are:
— Randy Atwater of Barker, who recently retired from a career in dried fruit processing and sales and serves as a member of the Barker Central School Board of Education.
— Jim Bittner of Appleton, the president and general manager of Bittner-Singer Orchards and a leader in several state agricultural organizations.
— Richard Brown of Lockport, a retired New York State Supreme Court Clerk.
— Margaret Darroch of Middleport, the owner-operator of Stone Hollow Farm and a member of the Town of Hartland Planning Board.
— Zuzanna Drozdz of Lockport, a landscape designer with the national design firm WRT and an adjunct faculty member in the architecture department at UB.
— Jessica Glaser of Pendleton, a public health analyst, Methodist deacon and member of the Town of Pendleton Conservation Advisory Council.
— Jim Shultz of Lockport, founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a columnist for the Union-Sun & Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.