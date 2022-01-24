NFHS gives
Monthly honors
To Wolverines
Niagara Falls High School has announced its Wolverines of the month. They are
Team 1 Katelyn Braham
Team 2 Alyssa Iacovetti
Team 3 Ma'Siyah Porter
Staff Vincent Coty
Bake sale planned
Unique Impressions will be hosting a bake sale at the Entrepreneur School of thoughts from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 26 and 27 at 1110 19th St. in Niagara Falls.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit upcoming events at the school as well as operating expenses.
Donations are being sought. For more information, contact Uniquia Lewis at 263-0132
Niagara Wheatfield
Reunion scheduled
The Niagara Wheatfield High School Alumni Reunion committee has announced that it is planning a picnic-style reunion to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Gratwick Hose Pavillion in North Tonawanda.
All alumni from the graduating classes 1960 through 1971 are invited to attend. Invitations with full details will be sent out in late May. To request more information you can send an e-mail to nwhs.alumni.reunion@gmail.com or call 716-754-9583.
