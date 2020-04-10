A member of the civilian support staff at the Niagara County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
Niagara County Acting Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti confirmed the positive test on Friday.
This is the second employee of the correctional facility to test positive for Covid-19. Since the start of this pandemic, a total of 12 employees have been tested. Filicetti said a corrections officer who tested positive last week has recovered from the virus and will be returning to work next week.
He said the employee's symptoms were identified through an on-site health screening process, which is performed before any employee is authorized to enter the facility.
When the symptoms were identified, Filicetti said the employee was not allowed entrance into the jail and was advised to contact a health care provider for further guidance.
The screening process was instituted in the early stages of the pandemic to ensure the safety of employees and inmates, Filicetti said.
"Upon learning that this employee had developed symptoms, the work area was completely cleaned and disinfected prior to allowing anyone else into the area," Filicetti said in a statement released by his office. "Fortunately, this employee works in the same area of the facility each day and has limited contact with other employees or inmates."
Filicetti said cleaning has been enhanced in all areas of the facility to follow health department guidelines.
"In our continuing efforts to protect the staff and inmates, we have instituted the mandatory wearing of surgical masks by all correction officers and staff who are unable to maintain proper social distances because of the nature of their work," Filicetti said.
The sheriff’s office has partnered with the Niagara County Health Department to ensure that testing is available to any staff member showing symptoms.
“The safety and health of our staff and inmates continues to be my number one priority," Filicetti said. "I am grateful to our staff for remaining diligent in trying to prevent COVID-19 from entering the Niagara County Correctional Facility.”
