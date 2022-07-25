City Controller Daniel Morello had nothing but "positive updates" in a recent briefing on Falls finances for members of the city council.
In a review of general fund revenue from county sales tax collections and HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales tax collections, Morello told council members the totals were "the most we've every collected in every month" from January through May. The controller said even if collections went flat, failed to increase, for the remainder of 2022, the city could be looking at close to a $3 million surplus in county sales tax collections alone.
Current collections in other revenue lines, which are unaudited and subject to change, also project significant increases over 2022 budget estimates.
The Falls finished the 2021 budget year with a surplus of a little more than $3.5 million.
For the first five months of this year, county sales tax collections sent to the Falls total $4.86 million compared to a total of $4.06 million in 2021. The 19.75% increase has the city on pace to exceed $12.3 million in sales tax revenue.
The 2022 city budget calls for $9.8 million in sales tax revenue.
The news was even better on the HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales tax collections. Through the first five months the city collected $3,938,709 compared to $3,216,637 in 2021. That 22% year-to-date increase projects the city will take in $8.9 million in HRU taxes, compared to the $7.2 million estimate in the 2022 city budget.
City parking operations revenues, which were decimated by the COVID pandemic also appear to be rebounding. Morello told the council members that a "snap shot" of operations over the July 4 holiday weekend was promising.
Unaudited revenue from July 1 through July 4 showed collections of $237,825 compared to $160,004 taken in between July 2 and July 5, 2021. The total was just 1% lower than what was taken in during the pre-pandemic July 4, 2019 holiday.
