If you build it, they will come.
The line made famous by the film “Field of Dreams” certainly applied to five members of Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. as they prepared for their first charity bowling event since before COVID-19.
With the help of Rapids Bowling Center owner Len Pimm and owner/operator Matt Andrus, Help and Hope for the Homeless held a no-tap fundraiser Saturday, collecting donations from members of the community interested in a day of bowling. Rapids donated all 32 lanes for the event while other local businesses and good Samaritans offered baskets for raffles or other items directly aiding Help and Hope’s cause.
On the lanes, Patty Pilon brought her two children, 5-year-old Lily and 4-year-old Teddy, to bowl for the first time. After a few games aided by a ramp, they eventually moved up to throwing the ball themselves.
Freddie Ortiz, a grandfather from North Tonawanda, brought his four older grandchildren, Joe, Adam, Lisa and Jazmine, for a family outing. They won a handful of drawings.
The Smiths, Rick, sisters Nancy and Sue, and brother-in-law Dave, returned after taking part in the inaugural fundraiser in 2019. George Allen also returned, bowling with his son-in-law Joe Schmael and grandson Justin. Terry Piper tore up the lanes, and her grandson Cole threw a few balls and won tickets to the Aquarium of Niagara.
An out-of-town father and son joined in on the fun. An 88-year-old woman who had not bowled in years came out to give it a shot, getting in one full game before signing up to play in one of Rapids’ Senior Mixed Leagues in September.
There was a secret score for a prize, which was hit by Chris Baum, North Tonawanda’s bowling coach.
Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. aims to find a person who is homeless, once was homeless or finds themself living on the fringe of society and direct them to vocational training. The organization will also assist them in developing life skills to better enable them to meet adult responsibilities, paying for educational training.
