ONONDAGA — State officials have issued violation notices to a central New York gas station after motorists complained their cars broke down after filling up there.
Syracuse.com reports more than a dozen drivers said their cars broke down after they got gas at B&K Food Mart in Onondaga, and that the number could be higher based on social media posts.
The problems began about two weeks ago. Most of the motorists reported water was found in their gas tanks, and said the repairs cost as much as $1,300. One driver reported a gas tank half-filled with water.
State regulators found a leak when inspecting the station’s underground fuel storage tanks, and a leaking recovery valve was repaired. The leak combined with recent heavy rainfalls in the region is considered a possible cause of the problem.
The DEC said it will continue to monitor the station.
A phone message was left at the station Sunday seeking comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.