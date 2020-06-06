NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO - A firefighter who was taking part in a rescue on the Canadian side of the Niagara Gorge on Saturday was reportedly swept up in the rush of the Lower Niagara river after he went into the water near the Niagara Glen Nature Center.
Initial reports from the scene indicate that a male slipped off a rock and went into the water but managed to pull himself up on a rock. The man is reportedly clinging to the rock while first responders continue their efforts to rescue him.
The firefighter, who attempted to cross the water to make contact with the man, was reportedly swept down river in the direction of the Robert Mose Power Project.
This is a developing story and the newspaper will continue to provide updates as more information is available.
