Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.