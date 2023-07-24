BOSTON — Millions of people have called or texted a new three-digit number to reach a nationwide suicide prevention hotline in the past year, which officials say has saved lives and focused more attention on the U.S. mental health crisis.
The “988” helpline, which was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in 2020, has dramatically expanded its reach since it was launched last July, with more than 5 million people calling or texting, according to newly released federal data. That’s 2 million more calls than in the previous year.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat and co-author of the bipartisan bill that established the hotline, said the easy-to-remember three-digit number is a breakthrough in helping people in crisis who may otherwise try to harm themselves. He said the new helpline is saving thousands of lives.
“It’s clear that we are dealing with a national mental health crisis, and I think most Americans know this, but the data is incredibly encouraging in terms of how many people are getting help,” Moulton said. “Having a three-digit number that people can remember is why we’re seeing this dramatic increase.”
Despite the huge uptick in calls and texts, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which oversees the program, says wait times to reach someone on the helpline have decreased over the past year.
Under the system, people who call or text 988 can reach trained behavioral-health counselors who belong to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network Counselors at nearly 200 local centers across the country listen to people in crisis and provide support, connecting them with mental health services.
The new hotline was built off the existing network for the national lifeline, 1-800-273-8255. It was designed to be as easy to remember as calling “911” for emergencies. It includes specialized services for LGBTQI+ youth and young adults and veterans.
The system provides translators for more than 240 languages, and there are plans to add video phone service to serve the deaf and individuals with hearing issues.
The Veterans Crisis Line — which callers can be connected to after texting or calling 988 — fielded more than 1 million calls, texts and chat messages over the past year, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“There is nothing more important to VA than preventing Veteran suicide – and that means getting Veterans the support they need, exactly when they need it,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement. “This new, shorter number has made it easier for those in crisis to connect with caring, qualified responders and access lifesaving support.”
Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq, revealed his own struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder to highlight the need for mental health services among vets. He has noted the high suicide rate among veterans, especially those returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.
It’s not clear how many of the calls were reported in Massachusetts. The federal data doesn’t include a breakdown of calls by juridiction and the state Department of Public Health doesn’t appear to have posted any data on its website.
Experts say depression rates among U.S. adults, overdose deaths and suicide rates have been on the rise in recent years.
In 2020, there were 615 suicides in Massachusetts, more than a third of which involved asphyxiation by hanging, according to the state Department of Public Health.
That’s an 4.3% decreased from the previous year when there were 642 suicide deaths in the state, the agency said.
Nationally, more than 48,183 people died by suicide in 2021, and about 1.7 million adults tried to take their own lives, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Rates of suicide have risen steadily over the past 20 years, and it remains a leading cause of premature death for people from their teens and well into their 50s, according to federal data.
Congress approved more than $1 billion to fund the program, much of it from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The program also gets funding from a fee, similar to a charge for 911 services tacked onto cable bills, to support local call centers.
Massachusetts and other states are expected to receive more money to fund the hotline from a $1.7 trillion end-of-the year spending package, which set aside another $500,000 dollars for the project.
Moulton calls the spending a “crucial investment” in the nation’s health care system and says with lives at stake continued funding for the program is essential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.