Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain likely. High 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain ending overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.