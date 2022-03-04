Pendleton Vets
offer scholarship
The Pendleton Veteran Association is pleased to offer 3 scholarships to eligible senior students attending Starpoint High School who are directly related to a U.S. Veteran.
To qualify please contact Starpoint High School, Student Services attention Mrs Marcia Brogan, Administrative Assistant to procure a application. The Application has to be completed and received back by March 31, 2022
Sanborn Historical
to hear lecture
The Sanborn Area Historical Society will host a discussion of Jarius Rose's connection to Niagara County Community College at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. Jerald Truesdell will be the presenter.
The museum is located at 2660 Saunders Settlement Road. Refreshments provided. Donations accepted.
Museum to host
Antique Show
The Sanborn Farm Museum will host an antique show and sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday March 26 and 27.
The event will include a basket auction, is handicapped accessible and will have hot food available. It will be held at the Sanborn Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road and is sponsored by the Sanborn Area Historical Society
Aero Club offers
scholarships
The Aero Club of Buffalo is offering two $2,000 scholarship awards to students who are planning a career in the field of aviation
The Fran Bainbridge Flight Training Scholarship offers $2000 to a flight student pursuing a private pilot or higher certificate (must have soloed).
The Thomas P. Kopera School Tuition Assistance Scholarship offers $2000 to be used toward a degree program or other training.
Note all applicants will receive a free one-year membership to the Aero Club of Buffalo.
For an application and full selection criteria enclosed, contact Pamela Crassidis by email, crass@roadrunner.com. Full Application information may also be found at facebook under Aero Club of Buffalo. Application deadline is April 9, 2022.
