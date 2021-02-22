This Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 photo provided by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital shows Hayley Arceneaux at the hospital in Memphis, Tenn. On Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, the hospital announced that the 29-year-old physician assistant — a former patient hired the previous spring — will launch later this year alongside a billionaire who’s using his purchased spaceflight as a charitable fundraiser. (Mike Brown/American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP)