Bomber to neighbor: The world is 'never going to forget me'

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.