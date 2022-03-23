Blues Festival to return

The Niagara Falls Blues festival is back after a two-year hiatus.
The festival, which in the past has included noteworthy bluesmen like former Muddy Waters bandmate Pinetop Perkins, missed the last two years because of Covid but will return Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.
The core group of organizers, including Toby Rotella, Sherry Kushner and Mary Jo Zacher are behind it again with the help of Destination Niagara.
“We were gone because of covid,” Kushner said. “What brought it back is that people can come and go and go to parties again.”
Details on the lineup will be finalized by late April. Kushner said she and Rotella were in Florida for winter and will begin finalizing things when they return.
Rotella was the former owner of the legendary Imperial Garage on Third Street which in four short years of existence hosted shows by acts like Waters, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Buddy Guy among others.
“We’ve had a lot of amazing people for the blues festival,” Kushner said. “Toby would call and they would come.”
The event is actually run by the Niagara Festival and Entertainment Group. Rotella and Kushner handle the bookings and hospitality for the acts.
Kushner is in charge of food and craft vendors.
The generosity of sponsors and volunteers has consistently impressed the organizers.
“DeeJay the DeeJay, every time we have a festival he does whatever we want at no charge,” Kushner said, adding that more sponsors are always needed. “Modern Disposal helps us with printing and port-a-potties. The more the merrier.”
Zacher said food trucks are starting to sign on. The list so far includes Solidays, The Meeting Place as well as a Tex-Mex truck from Hamburg.
“We have had 10,000 people (in the past),” Zacher said of the free festival. “Beer concessions go to Destination Niagara. They take care of that, but we say no coolers. It is a big thing. We draw people from Cleveland, Hamilton, Ontario, even Florida.”
Mayor Robert Restaino is happy to have the event return.
“It’s tradition in the Power City for the Niagara Falls Blues Festival to wind down the area’s outdoor concerts for the year,” Restaino said.
“This year, that tradition will continue once again. I look forward to welcoming people from all over Western New York to Niagara Falls to not only enjoy the music, but also all of the rich cultures showcased throughout the City.”
The annual Porchfest celebration in the Park Place Historic District is planned Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17.
