Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is celebrating Black History Month.
Events are slated focusing on the theme “Illuminating Voices: Connecting the Past to the Present.” Programs are virtual, in-person and hybrid.
Most of the events take place in the Atrium of the Heritage Center in Niagara Falls or are available virtually. Events are as follows:
“Frederick Douglass WNY: By Any Means Necessary,” 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the Atrium, 825 Depot Ave. West. The kickoff to Black History Month welcomes the Heritage Center’s own Dr. James Ponzo in “Frederick Douglass WNY: By Any Means Necessary,” a presentation on the life of Frederick Douglass, including the impact that he had on Rochester and all of Western New York. This is a hybrid event and pricing is $8 for singles, $12 for couples, and $25 for families.
African Drumming & Dancing Community Fitness Class with Packard Court Community Center, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in the Atrium. This is a collaborative event with the Packard Court Community Center. These are part of the free 10-Week African Drumming and Dance Community fitness classes at the Packard Court Community Center to promote health and wellness, sponsored by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority and Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. This is a free, hybrid event.
“Illuminating Voices of our Future,” StoryTime Animation with the Atlantis School for Gifted Youngsters, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb 5, in the Heritage Center’s Meeting Room. This in-person collaborative event allows eight youngsters ages 9 to 12 to be the storytellers of their own tales over the four Saturdays. These eight students will create, produce, and record voice overs for a StoryTime animation episode that features their own character. Saladin Allah, Visitor Experience Specialist, Community Liaison, and the Founder of the Atlantis School for Gifted Youngsters, will create animations of each child to bring their character to life. A $40 fee covers all four weeks.
“Illuminating Voices of our Future,” Storytime Animation with the Atlantis School for Gifted Youngsters, Part 2, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb 12, in the Heritage Center’s Meeting Room.
“Black Visions” & “Alma Thomas & Me.” This collaboration with the Explore & More Children’s Museum will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Atrium and at Explore & More Children’s Museum, 130 Main St., Buffalo. This informative and empowering event will allow kids ages 3 to 12 to learn about important Black figures from the past and present who are role models for children and young adults in an effort to inspire them to be everything they wish to be and more. Participants at Explore & More will be led by Heritage Center staff. Participants will be guided in a watercolor painting activity inspired by Alma Thomas.
“Blacks in Niagara Falls” with Dr. Michael Boston in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Public Library, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 15, in the Atrium, 825 Depot Ave. West. Dr. Michael Boston, associate professor at SUNY Brockport, will present “Blacks in Niagara Falls,” detailed study of the history of African Americans in a small upstate New York city, from the days of the Underground Railroad to the deindustrialization of the 1980s. Blacks in Niagara Falls narrates and analyzes the history of Black Niagarans from the days of the Underground Railroad to the Age of Urban Renewal. Tickets are $8 for singles, $12 for couples, and $25 for families.
African Drumming & Dancing Community Fitness Class with Packard Court Community Center, Part 2, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in the Atrium.
Cataract House Restaurant & Academy and Gallery Opening, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb 18, at 310 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls. The grand opening of the new F Bites Cataract House Restaurant and Academy is a free, in-person event celebrating the continuation of the legacy that is the Cataract House. The event also includes a micro gallery opening featuring Artist Tyshaun Tyson. Chef Bobby Anderson of Hell’s Kitchen and F-Bites is the Owner and Head Chef of this fine establishment with cuisine that reflects the historic African American meals once served. Tyshaun Tyson is one of the two artists to complete the “Black Lives Matter” mural on Main Street near the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
“Illuminating Voices of our Future,” Storytime Animation with the Atlantis School for Gifted Youngsters, Part 3, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb 19, in the Heritage Center’s Meeting Room.
“Strangers in the Land of Paradise” with Dr. Lillian Williams, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the Atrium. In the typical classroom setting, when learning of the famous “Great Migration,” we only learn the basic tale of African American individuals moving from the South to the North. The story is much more extensive. In an effort to go with this year’s theme of “Illuminating Voices: Connecting Past to Present,” Dr. Lillian S. Williams, associate professor at the University at Buffalo, goes on a deep dive of her own with “Strangers in the Land of Paradise,” which highlights the importance of the Black migrants who brought value and power with them in what we call not only Buffalo, but our home. This hybrid event is $8 for singles, $12 for couples and $25 for families.
“Illuminating Voices of our Future,” Storytime Animation with the Atlantis School for Gifted Youngsters, Part 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb 26, in the Heritage Center’s Meeting Room.
“History in WNY’s Backyard in collaboration with Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, 4 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb 26. This is the largest and most anticipated collaborative event of the month, and the first ever Buffalo and Niagara Falls Black History crossover tour. The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridorwill present this two- hour Black History virtual experience of the Heritage Center, the Nash House, Michigan Street Baptist Church, WUFO MIX1080AM, and the Colored Musicians Club. This is a virtual event and tickets are $20.
For more information or to register for these events, call (716) 300-8477 or visit the Heritage Center’s events page.
Black History Month at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is generously supported by M&T Bank.
