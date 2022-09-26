FILE - The certification of Electoral College votes for the state of Arizona is unsealed during a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the electoral votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol, Jan 6, 2021. Members of Congress have officially objected to the results in four of the last six presidential elections, a partisan practice that has been legal for over a century but became much more fraught after a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol last year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)