Biden, wife wish the Trumps 'swift recovery'

In this file photo from Tuesday, from l-r., first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. Biden said Friday that he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery."