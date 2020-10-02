Biden, wife test negative for virus

Joe Biden's primary care doctors confirmed on Friday that the Democratic presidential nominee has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Biden and his wife, Jill, were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.
Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”
Biden spent much of the spring and early summer close to his Wilmington, Delaware, home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
He regularly wears a mask in public, something that Trump taunted Biden for during this week’s debate. And he mostly appears in front of small, socially distanced crowds.
On Friday afternoon, Biden's campaign announced that he's moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan where he planned on traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to talk about the economy. His trip was delayed by several hours as he awaited the test results.
