Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing later in the day. Snow mixing in. High 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.