Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. Thunder possible. High 79F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.