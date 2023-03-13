Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.