Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.