Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing late. Low 34F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing late. Low 34F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.