Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks outside the White House after a meeting with President Joe Biden, Tuesday in Washington, as from left, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Mass., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Ill., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)