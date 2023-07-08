This combination of photos released by Nat Geo shows celebrities, top row from left, Russell Brand, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daveed Diggs, bottom row from left, Cynthia Erivo, Troy Kotsur, Tatiana Maslany and Rita Ora in separate episodes of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” premiering on July 9. (Nat Geo via AP)