The Aquarium of Niagara has successfully incubated and hatched two Humboldt penguin chicks. This is the first successful penguin hatching in two years.
The chicks, known as “Chick A” and “Chick B” until their sex can be determined by a blood test, hatched earlier this month after a roughly 40-day incubation period. They weighed .83 and .85 ounces respectively at their first weigh-in. The chicks are being cared for by their parents, Blanca and PJ, Jr., who are a bonded pair and share rearing duties. This is the second pair of chicks for Blanca and PJ, Jr. since they arrived at the Aquarium in 2019; the pair successfully raised Smitty and Jules in 2020.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the arrival of these Humboldt penguin chicks,” said Aquarium President and CEO Gary Siddall. “This is an exciting time for both our penguin colony and the Aquarium as a whole; our animals drive our mission to inspire guests to make a difference for aquatic life, and penguin chicks are great ambassadors for their species. This successful hatching is a true testament to the outstanding level of care provided by our animal care team.”
PJ, Jr. and Blanca came to the Aquarium of Niagara from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Wash. as part of Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Humboldt penguins. Humboldt penguins are classified as vulnerable to extinction on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. Through the SSP, the Aquarium works with other AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums to match penguins based on genetics to ensure a thriving, sustainable penguin population under human care. The Aquarium is one of only 20 facilities in the United States and Canada to house Humboldt penguins.
The penguin chicks will remain in the nest with their parents for several weeks and are not viewable from the public gallery at this time. Fans are encouraged to follow the Aquarium’s social media channels to receive regular updates on the chicks who are expected to grow rapidly over a short period of time.
The two new chicks join the Aquarium’s current colony of 14 adult penguins. Penguin Coast has the capacity to house 25 adult Humboldt Penguins.
