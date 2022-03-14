FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications' 18th First Amendment Awards at the NH Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., on Nov. 9, 2021. More than two years before the next presidential election, a shadow primary has begun to take shape among no fewer than three fierce Republican critics of former President Donald Trump to determine who is best positioned to occupy the anti-Trump lane in what could be a crowded 2024 presidential field. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)