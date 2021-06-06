Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.