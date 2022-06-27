FILE - Andrew Giuliani, right, a Republican candidate for Governor of New York, is joined by his father, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, during a news conference, June 7, 2022, in New York. One place the former New York City mayor is in high demand these days is on the campaign of his son, Andrew Giuliani, who on Tuesday is hoping to become the Republican nominee for governor of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)