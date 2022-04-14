Analysis: Lobbying firm conflicts abound    

On April 4th, Chris Bragg of Albany’s Times Union News, published state filings revealing that Delaware North (a direct competitor of Seneca Gaming Corporation) had lobbied four top state budget officials in 2021 with the topic “Seneca Nation Compact.”
A check of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) solidifies the link between Delaware North and the Seneca Nation of Indians (SNI).
Findings were published on the Native news website Last Real Indians on April 6th. The evidence: On Feb. 12th, the Seneca Nation of Indians signed a contract with Albany lobbyist Bolton-St. Johns (BSJ), granting the firm rights to negotiate a new 2023 gaming compact with the state.
Up until February, 2021; Delaware North had a long-term contract with BSJ. Delaware North recently changed lobby firms from BSJ to Dickinson & Avella. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s husband, Bill Hochul, is employed by Delaware North as general counsel and senior vice president.
A Delaware North spokesperson told New York Post “When Bolton-St Johns supported Delaware North, we never worked with Mr. Hochul, Mr. Keogh did not ever do work for Delaware North, and Bolton-St Johns’ contract ended with Delaware North in February 2021,” adding; “Keogh’s name was only on the forms out of an abundance of caution.”
Gov. Hochul’s secretary, Karen Persichilli, is married to Michael Keogh; a BSJ lobbyist who filed a barrage of reports between BSJ and Delaware North in recent years. Keogh is also named on a gaming advocacy contract(s) for Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.
Of this connection, Congressman Thomas Suozzi told The Buffalo News; “The secretary to the governor – the highest appointed position in the governor’s office – is married to the chief lobbyist for Delaware North. Yet as was reported by The News, Hochul’s recusal letter assigns the responsibility of dealing with Delaware North to her secretary. There is no justification for that whatsoever.”
There is another major conflict of interest: The first contract between the Seneca Nation of Indians and Bolton-St. Johns was signed on Jan. 29th, 2021.
According to what the BSJ spokesperson told the New York Post, this m
EEBgwt-Image Quote eans the Seneca Nation signed with BSJ while the agreement between BSJ and Delaware North was still active.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s secretary Melissa DeRosa is the daughter of Georgio DeRosa, leading partner at BSJ. DeRosa’s signature can be found on the January 29th, 2021 contract between SNI and BSJ.
BSJ made the jump from representing Delaware North in NYS gaming issues, to representing SNI in matters of negotiating the 2023 gaming compact with the state. It seems a bit odd that the Seneca Nation of Indians would select BSJ for such an important task, considering the lobbying firm’s connection with the governor and Delaware North. It is also odd that SNI contracted with BSJ just as the latter’s long-term contract with Delaware North was ending.
The plot thickens: March 8, 2022 - BSJ signed an agreement with the City of Niagara Falls, NY; providing the city with “legislative and regulatory representation in New York State.” The City of Niagara Falls, NY is host to the Seneca Niagara Casino and will receive $38.9 million from the $564 million Seneca payment to New York State. The agreement between BSJ and the city was signed and approved by Mayor Robert Restaino unilaterally.
Most of this happened in the weeks leading up to SNI paying the state. The day after the payment, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $418 million from the Seneca payout would help fund the new Buffalo Bills stadium. That same day, the Department of the Interior issued draft regulations that could have tipped the scales in the Seneca’s favor; had they not just rushed to pay the state one day prior. Congressman Suozzi told the Buffalo News, “Who knows if these are all coincidences, yet why was this ‘deal of the century’ announced with only four days before the state budget was due and is being rammed through without so much as a public hearing?”
The Seneca Mothers took direct action. Their courage is matched only by their kindness. On April 9th, three days after publishing my findings, the Seneca Nation held a tribal meeting.
At that meeting, the tribal council and SNI President Pagels came under fire from the Seneca Mothers; who, armed with this author’s recent reporting and an email circulated by a grassroots group, demanded immediate termination of the BSJ contract.
Seneca representatives complied with the Mothers’ demands and effectively terminated the contract with BSJ by a unanimous vote. The Seneca Mothers also demanded the immediate resignation of attorney Michele Mitchell, who was head legal counsel for SNI until this past Monday, when she handed in her forced resignation. Prior to her employment with the Seneca Nation, attorney Michele Mitchell was legal counsel for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe - another tribal gaming partner of both NYS and BSJ.
(Cosentino has worked closely with the Seneca Mothers since 2020 as a researcher and historian. This article reflects his opinion. His journalistic work can be found at www.lastrealindians.com.)
