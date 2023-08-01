In this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean on July 20, 2023. Thousands of Marines backed by the United States' top fighter jet, warships and other aircraft are slowly building up in the Persian Gulf. It's a sign that while America's wars in the region may be over, its conflict with Iran over its advancing nuclear program only continues to worsen with no solutions in sight. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso/U.S. Navy, via AP)