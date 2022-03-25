Cast members of "An Evening with Stephen Sondheim," perform during a dress rehearsal at the High School. The performance is March 24, 25 and 26, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 seniors and $5 NFCSD students. (James Neiss Photos)
featured
An Evening with Stephen Sondheim
- Photos by James Neiss
-
-
