In this Feb. 9 photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, right, along with members of his Coral Reefer Band including Mac McAnally, center, perform during a concert in Key West, Fla. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died, Friday. (Howard Livingston/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)