Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.