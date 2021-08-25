SANBORN -- Falls police continued to bolster their ranks, adding four rookie officers on Wednesday with the graduation of the 76th Basic Course class of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy.
The new Falls cops were part of a class of 12 cadets who completed training at the newly relocated academy on the campus of Niagara County Community College. In addition to the Falls officers, the class included five new Niagara County Sheriff's deputies along with a Genesee County Sheriff's deputy, a SUNY Buffalo Campus Police officer and a NCCC campus officer.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti, who holds a criminal justice degree from NCCC and attended the law enforcement academy there, was pleased to see the new partnership between local law enforcement and the college get underway.
"It's great to be back at my alma mater," Filicetti said in his remarks to the graduating class. "It's nice to be welcomed here, and now we'll begin integrating the college's criminal justice program with the academy's program and continue to raise the funding for a new facility for the academy on the campus."
Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said his newest officers will bring the department back up to it's budgeted level of sworn law enforcement personnel.
"They're going to build us up to the (budgeted) level," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "We have to talk about if there is another (higher) level to go. We'll look at overtime versus manpower and have a conversation with the (City Council) about service levels because they set that. They need to be prepared to exam (police manpower)."
Restaino said that whatever service levels are set, police brass will ensure that officers are "deployed in the most effective and efficient way."
"It's going to give us a boost,"Faso said of the new recruits, who are now in the course of their field training, prior to beginning patrol duties on their own.
One of the newest officers is no stranger to the Falls police. Both his dad and cousin are on the force and Daniel Bower said he's eager to begin his new career after spending the last seven years in corporate asset protection.
"It feels great," Bower said. "It took a long time to get here but it's a great feeling to be able to serve the community."
Bower said his dad, veteran Patrol and Animal Control Officer Dave Bower, suggested alternatives to becoming officer.
"But I'm stubborn," the younger Bower said.
The elder Bower said he was proud to be able to work alongside his son and nephew, Officer Matthew Bower, and admitted police work is becoming the Bower family business.
"We're working on it," said Bower, currently the longest tenured officer on the force. " I've got a couple of grandkids coming up. I'm incredibly proud of what (my son) has accomplished."
Also joining the younger Bower on the Falls force are Officers Bert Cosgrove, Tyler Howard and Gregory Paul.
The new sheriff's deputies are Mindy Brant, Bryan Hall, Michelle Ohar, Cody Sikora and Marylynn Stephenson.
