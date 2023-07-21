Members of anti-animal cruelty group Humane Society International, (HSI) transport a cage containing dogs from a slaughter house in Tomohon, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Authorities on Friday announced the end of the "brutally cruel" dog and cat meat slaughter at a notorious animal market on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi following a years-long campaign by local activists and world celebrities. (AP Photo/Mohammad Taufan)