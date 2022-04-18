A final sunrise service

YOUNGSTOWN- -- For the last 29 years, Rev. Rex Stewart has stood on the parade ground at Old Fort Niagara, at sunrise on Easter Sunday morning, dressed in his finest.
A long London Fog winter trench coat, covering a nice suit and, usually wearing a fine fedora to warm his head.
But this year, with a blustery wind that seemed greater than the 6 mph claimed by the National Weather Service, and a bitter wind-chill that felt far colder than Accu-Weather's claimed 31 degrees, Stewart was bundled up in a heavy goose-down jacket with the hood pulled tight around his head and face.
"Today's service will be a little shorter than normal," Stewart announced to a group of about 175 hardy congregants celebrating the holiest day of the year for Christians.
And then Stewart proclaimed, "Christ is risen." The worshippers replied in kind and a brass band began playing the traditional Christian hymn "Christ the Lord Is Risen Today."
It was all part of what has become one of the most enduring Easter traditions in Niagara County. Stewart, the paster at First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown, believes the outdoor sunrise service dates back at least 50 years.
He attended his first service at the fort shortly before becoming the pastor in Youngstown in 1993. He recalls that day "was nice and sunny."
"I thought I need to check out what this Easter Sunrise Service is like," Stewart said. "It was something I was inheriting."
But Sunday's service will be his last. Stewart will retire in August and move to his wife's family home in southern Indiana.
He has mixed feelings about his last time delivering the Easter gospel in frigid conditions.
"That wind (at Old Fort Niagara) is fierce," he said, as he warmed himself with a cup of coffee back at the First Presbyterian sanctuary. "I always kind of dreaded (the early morning, open-air service). But then, somewhere in the middle of (the service), it becomes so uplifting and a privilege. The warmth of the worship is inspiring."
In his final service, Stewart told his worshippers, "I don't think anyone ran here, but our scripture lesson is full of (people) running (from Jesus' tomb and back).
"You and I have not seen the risen Lord in the body (as Christian scriptures claim his followers did on the first Easter Sunday)," Stewart said. "But you believe. You experience him in the body of Christ the Church. You believe and you are here and you are blessed because of it."
