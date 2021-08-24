In celebration of the 40 Over 40 Campaign, a movement Andrea Costrino & Co has started in the Buffalo region, the very first art exhibit for the project will take place on Thursday, August 26th at the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda. All women involved in the campaign are invited to the pop-up exhibit of portraits from each women's session and to toast each other in support of one another.
Andrea Costrino, owner of Andrea Costrino & Co Portrait Photography, launched the 40 Over 40 Campaign in November 2020 and has been documenting women 40 and beyond. Her mission is to show others the beauty and gained knowledge in the journey of aging. Each of the 40 woman who participated received a pampered experience, with professional hair and makeup along with wardrobe consultations. Andrea Costrino says, “This powerful campaign is leaving women feeling not only beautiful but empowered and with a renewed sense of confidence.”
Andrea Costrino & Co recently launched their newest campaign, the Warrior Campaign. This allows people to share their story about a battle they have had to endure in their lives. The mission of this campaign is to encourage and give strength to other people who are fighting their own battle. “There is so much power and healing from being vulnerable and sharing your story with others”, says Costrino.
