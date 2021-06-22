(LEWISTON, NY) - Due to the Covid pandemic, our original plan was to decrease the number of artists
at the Lewiston Art Festival. Since Covid restrictions have been lifted, we can now accommodate
MORE artists and have waived the $25.00 late fee!
The Lewiston Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 14 & 15, in the Village of Lewiston.
Professional artists will display and sell their work and compete for prize money in the juried show.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded from our website: www.artcouncil.org or email: artstaff@artcouncil.org.
For more information call (716) 754-0166
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.