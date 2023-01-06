Incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., accompanied by from left, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., incoming House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., along with members of Congress and family of fallen officers, pauses for a moment of silence during a ceremony marking the second year anniversary of the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Friday.