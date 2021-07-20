LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (AP) — One person was killed in a house explosion near Buffalo on Tuesday that damaged at least six other homes, fire officials said.
The cause of the explosion was under investigation, Lackawanna Fire Chief James Fino said.
Crews responded to reports of power outages and burning debris in the road about 7:20 a.m.
“Upon initial arrival, we had a pretty big debris field... There was some fire,” Fino said.
At mid-morning, piles of smoking wood, downed power lines and other debris filled the lot where the house stood. National Grid said 544 customers lost power.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.
