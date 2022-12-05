SANBORN — United Way of Greater Niagara’ has hired Andrea Gray to be its next president / CEO
Andrea Gray most recently was the director of marketing, special events and public relations at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She's a graduate of SUNY Cortland and The College of Saint Rose, where she earned a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's degree in public communications.
Gray will assume UWGN's top post in January.
Outgoing UWGN president Connie Brown will stay on as a part-time employee to assist the transition, according to marketing / business development associated William Briggs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.