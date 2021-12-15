ALBANY — A state decision on a controversial proposal to make it easier for farm workers to collect overtime pay has been delayed so a new round of hearings can be held.
The proposal has mobilized farmers and their advocates across New York and been a major focus for the past two years of the New York Farm Bureau, an advocacy group.
The Farm Bureau says the state has shed some 2,000 farms over the past decade, a decline that has hurt the economy in rural regions of New York.
Several labor organizations along with the New York Civil Liberties Union argue the current state threshold for the workers to qualify for overtime pay — now set at 60 hours — should be reduced to 40 hours. That is the standard for all other categories of hourly wage earners to get overtime compensation.
On the eve of the day a state farm labor wage board had been scheduled to make a decision on setting the threshold, the Labor Department revealed that it is shifting gears and organizing a second set of hearings on the matter. Those forums will be held online, on January 4, 18 and 20.
New York Farm Bureau spokesman Steve Ammerman welcomed the decision to extend the clock for making the decision.
"It's a good opportunity for our farmers and our farmworkers to talk about real-life impacts and help the wage board members see what will happen if the threshold is lowered," Ammerman said.
Some lawmakers with farming operations in their districts are already clamoring for the state to keep the overtime threshold where it is.
Assemblymen Chris Tague, R-Schoharie; and Brian Miller, R-New Hartford; warned in a statement that reducing it could "send family farms out of existence."
State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon rebooted the plan for the wage board meeting three weeks after Cornell University researchers reported lowering the threshold to 40 hours per week would cause financial pain for many dairy and fruit and vegetable farms.
The report was funded by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
The study warns lowering the overtime threshold to 40 hours could motivate some farm managers to cap the hours of their workers while making it more challenging to recruit foreign workers requiring temporary special visas.
Raising the overhead of New York farmers could also prompt farmers to spend more on mechanization to reduce their labor costs or invest in farmland in other states, the study found.
Advocates for farmworkers contend it is unfair to exclude those employees from the overtime standard that applies to other industries. They also reject the argument that reducing the threshold would jeopardize the viability of family-operated farms.
In New York, with the passage of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act in 2019, the farmworkers won the right to join unions and qualify for unemployment insurance.
The latest federal data indicates the average gross wage rate for farmworkers in New York this year is $14.99 per hour, which is projected to go to $15.66 in the coming year. The state's minimum wage for the upstate region is scheduled to go to $13.20 per hour Dec. 31. It is now $12.50.
