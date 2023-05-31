Two landmark theaters nearing their 100th anniversaries are back to being top destinations in Niagara County.
The Historic Lockport Palace Theatre, built in 1925, is located in downtown Lockport with surrounding cafes, clothing shops, restaurants and the Flight of Five Locks.
Down the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda is the Riviera Theatre, built a year later in 1926. The resurgent theater is situated on Webster Street and surrounded by bars, restaurants, pizza and taco joints and other small shops.
Both local landmarks were brought back from the brink by dedicated community members.
Chris Parada of the Historic Lockport Palace Theatre briefly went through the most current history for the theater.
Nearing the century mark, the Palace is fully restored, thanks to a recent restoration effort, to its original grandeur with a few changes — like added air conditioning.
“Visitors will have comfortable seats, concessions and beer and wine served for a great experience,” Parada said.
A classic Broadway-like show, “The Music Man,” which features talent from all around Western New York, will take the stage from July 13 through 23.
The theater is owned and operated by Historic Palace Theatre Inc., a non-profit organization, and no brick was left unturned during the restoration.
“New paint, new plaster, brand new seats, flooring, carpeting, electrical, lighting and sound, a new tech booth, a new orchestra pit, all brand new stage curtains, rigging,” Parada has listed the countless items that needed to be taken care of and brought up to the best possible levels. “And early on the campaign when you walk in the front doors there’s the new lobby and ticket booth, box office, concession stand. Really, we thought about everything.”
In 2021, Ellen M. Schratz, president of the board of Lockport’s Historic Palace Theatre, summed it up this way, “When Charles Dickinson had this built in 1925, he wanted it to be the premier theater in Lockport. There were other B rated theaters in the city at the time like the Rialto. He wanted an A-rated theater so he could show first-run movies and I think we’ve brought it back.”
Added Parada, “A restoration is restoring. It’s restoring it back to what it was in 1925 and that’s what our goal was. As much as we can do, as much as we learned what the story was, what we knew of what the history was. We tried to restore it back to 1925. Instead of coming through and building brand new and just changing everything, we wanted to bring life back into it what it would’ve been in 1925. And this is what – through our paint and plaster company, through the research and the history – this is what we believe it was.”
The Riviera Theatre is also a stunning piece of architecture and brags a Wurlitzer organ which plays before each show. This summer, the space will hold weekend and weekday shows featuring a host of musical acts and other shows, including A Flock of Seagulls on June 14 and Carl Dixon on July 14. Tribute shows are featured throughout the summer and span the gambit of music from tunes by Paul McCartney, ABBA and Barry Manilow.
The Riviera Theatre’s past has been an uncertain one, having almost been demolished in the 1980s. However, amid efforts to breath new life into downtown North Tonawanda, the Webster Street mainstay has been thriving. Theater staff members and city officials have said in the past that not only has the Riv become a destination for locals, but also for guests traveling from other parts of the state, country and southern Ontario.
The theatre was built in 1926 and was purchased in 1989 by the Niagara Frontier Theatre Organ Society to save the building. The Riviera Theatre is located at 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda.
In 2015, the Riviera upgraded its movie presentation infrastructure from film to digital. The new Dolby Digital projection system is state-of-the-art, with crisp, bright images – movies now play from a hard drive, rather than physical 35MM film.
Millions of dollars in updates have been made to the stage and other areas around the theatre as the Riviera has grown into a destination for live concerts, theatre, dance, comedy and movies.
