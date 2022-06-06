This year marks the 60th Anniversary of Niagara County Community College (NCCC), and after a two-year hiatus, the annual NCCC Foundation Scholarship Gala will return in person with a special diamond theme to mark the occasion. This event is the primary fundraiser to support student scholarships, and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
The co-chairs of the NCCC Foundation Diamond Scholarship Gala are: Jerald I. Wolfgang (Foundation Board Chairperson), Jason & Nicole Cafarella (NCCC Board Chairperson & his wife), and Dr. Martin Drake (Foundation Alumni Committee Chairperson).
The NCCC Foundation Diamond Scholarship Gala will open with a recognition ceremony for Distinguished Student Scholarship honorees and Distinguished Alumni. Gourmet food stations will be prepared by NCCC Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts Students. This event provides an opportunity to showcase our talented culinary students, faculty, and alumni.
The NCCC Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to deserving students since its inception in 1987. Tickets for the gala are $125 per person and are available for purchase by contacting the NCCC Foundation office at (716) 614-5910 or online at https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/foundation/gala/.
