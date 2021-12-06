Niagara County Community College (NCCC) participated in its 3rd Annual Day of Giving on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Thunderwolves from all over – faculty, staff, alumni, and friends – came together to give back to NCCC raising $8,063. Donations were designated toward programs that support NCCC’s students and further the College’s mission. Areas that were included were the NCCC Annual Fund, Athletic Department, English Department, Henrietta G. Lewis Library, Honors Program, Student Scholarships, and Veterans Memorial Park.
The outpouring of support and enthusiasm for NCCC, especially during these unprecedented times, has been overwhelming.
Although NCCC’ Day of Giving is over, donations can still be made online at www.niagaracc.suny.edu/dayofgiving. Your continued support allows NCCC to prepare students for the challenges of tomorrow’s world by inspiring creativity, responsibility, and leadership.
For more information or if you have any questions, please contact Alli Korta, NCCC Foundation Assistant Director, at akorta@niagaracc.suny.edu or 716-614-5910.
